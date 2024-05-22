DJ Cassidy is passing the mic to Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Ghostface Killah and more for Vegas residency

More details about DJ Cassidy's Las Vegas residency have been revealed.

Joining previously announced main acts Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh are rotating guests Public Enemy, Akon, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort and Warren G.

“I am truly honored to share a stage with my musical heroes, Public Enemy, Akon, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Akon, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort, and Warren G, all of whom will help us redefine the Vegas residency in ways The Strip hasn’t seen since the days of The Sands and The International,” DJ Cassidy says in statement.

Tickets for DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! The Iconic Las Vegas Residency, taking place at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, are available at ticketmaster.com. It will be the first Vegas residency to bring together a hip-hop all-star lineup.

