DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' headed to Vegas with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh

Courtesy of Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic is headed to Sin City. The series-turned-live performance event will be playing for three weeks at Las Vegas' Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in the summer.

Set for July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20, the residency will feature performances from Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, with special guests appearing weekly. As was done on his Pass the Mic television show, "DJ Cassidy will 'Pass the Mic Live' on stage to each artist through his groundbreaking format, taking audiences on an unprecedented musical journey, redefining the art of collaboration and celebration," says a press release.

"Just as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop united in Las Vegas to form the Rat Pack, one of the greatest shows of all time, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and I will unite to create an experience that will go down in Las Vegas history,"  DJ Cassidy says in a statement. "In the great tradition of Liberace, Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, and Siegfried & Roy, we will redefine showmanship in ways The Strip hasn't witnessed since the days of The Sands and The International."

Cassidy adds that "every night will be a unique one time only event, black tie (optional) of course.”

General tickets go on sale starting Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, with presales starting Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end on Friday, April 12, at 10 p.m. PT.

