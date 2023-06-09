DJ Khaled announces inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

Brandon Hickman/E!

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

DJ Khaled often spends time on the golf course, but now he wants his family and friends to join him, and it's all for a great cause. The producer is hosting his first We The Best Foundation Golf Classic, which will see him and his celebrity friends go head-to-head for charity.

The tournament will take place July 19 in Miami, starting at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Khaled's We The Best Foundation, which aims to enrich and support nonprofit organizations and individuals in underserved communities.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” Khaled said in a statement. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

"We doing it big for charity, big charity golf tournament, big celebrity golf tournament, I can't wait," he added on Instagram. "I'm inviting all my friends and we doing it for the kids, the young world, we gonna do it big."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!