Doechii drops new single and video for "Pacer"

Top Dawg Entertainment

By Jamia Pugh

Doechii's back with a new single, "Pacer," and its accompanying music video.

It's the Tampa native's latest song, following her "Int'l Players Anthem" freestyle "Universal Swamp Anthem," the club-themed track "Booty Drop" and her viral blockbuster hit "What It Is (Block Boy)."

"Pacer" also arrives on the heels of Doechii's opening performance at Beyoncé's Los Angeles Renaissance tour stop.

She told People the "surreal" opportunity "didn't even feel real."

"It's an honor, a huge honor, a big moment that I'll never forget, ever," she said.

For her next tour gig, the rising star's gearing up to hit the road with Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour, kicking off October 31 in San Francisco.

