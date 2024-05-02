Doja Cat recalls joining Earth, Wind & Fire onstage — at age 5

Doja Cat is 28 years old, but she can claim that she's had 23 years of onstage experience.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Doja told Jimmy about her first concert: Her mom took her to see Earth, Wind & Fire when she was 5 years old. "It sounds like a lie, but I was pulled up onstage, because we were in the front, and obviously, a tiny little peanut [like me] going 'Ahhh!' They're gonna...y'know, whatever. I get it."

Her second concert was Beyoncé, but for that one, she was in the "opposite" of the front row. "I was way up in the back," Doja recalled, noting all she could see was Bey's hair whipping. "I saw a tiny little Beyoncé."

During the appearance, Doja also gave Jimmy one of the hair-covered suits her backup dancers wore during her Coachella performance. He put it on and then attempted to replicate Doja's choreography.

In addition, Doja performed her song "Acknowledge Me."

