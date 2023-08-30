Doja Cat's new album, 'Scarlet,' arrives September 22

Two days ago, Doja Cat posted on Instagram that her album was finished. On Tuesday, she let us know when we can hear it.

The album, Scarlet, arrives September 22. If you wondered why she posted an image of herself covered by animated spiders a week ago, it may have been a hint at the album cover, which is a close-up of a purple spider. Another hint came in July, when she had a black spider image dyed into the back of her purple hair.

So far Doja's released two songs from the album: "Attention" and "Paint the Town Read," which is currently in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. On September 1, she's expected to release another song from the album: "Demons."

