Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Don Toliver is preparing for his biggest headlining tour to date.

Featuring special guest Teezo Touchdown and opening act Monaleo, the Psycho Tour will kick off Oct. 10 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, before making its way to other North American cities, including Seattle on Oct. 13, San Diego on Oct. 20, Brooklyn on Nov. 11 and Toronto on Nov. 14. The trek will come to an end in late November with a show at Denver's Ball Arena.

There will be presales available, starting with the artist presales Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and Spotify begins its presales Thursday at noon local time. All presales end Thursday at 11:59 pm local time, followed by the general sale to the public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information, visit dontolivermusic.com/tour.

Don's tour will support his Hardcore Pscyho album. He also released a Hardcore Psycho short film and video game for Fortnite.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!