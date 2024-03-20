Dr. Dre announces new Eminem album on 'Kimmel' after Walk of Fame ceremony

After getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, Dr. Dre appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that evening and spilled some news about Eminem's new album.



"Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," Dre told Kimmel. "And I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show."



"So he has an album coming out, I've got songs on it and it's fire," he added. "I'm actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow."



During his Kimmel appearance, Dre was joined by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Dre and Snoop said they're almost finished working on Snoop's Missionary album, while 50 gave an update on his abstinence journey, saying he's two months in and going strong.

Earlier on Tuesday, Snoop, 50, Eminem and more were all on hand to honor Dre with his star.

"I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn't that the dream?" Dre said at the ceremony. "Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip hop both in content and substance."



He continued, "But I'm most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements."

