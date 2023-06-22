Dr. Dre to be honored with inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

Dr. Dre will get his flowers at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The producer/artist will receive the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award for his contributions and impact on the genre.

"Dr. Dre's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams in a statement. "Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop."

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards will take place June 22 in LA and will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It's expected to be a star-studded event, with DJ Kid Capri on the 1s and 2s.

