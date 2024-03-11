Dr. Dre getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dr. Dre is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The ceremony is set to take place March 19 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, with Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Iovine joining as guest speakers and radio personality Big Boy as emcee.



The nine-time Grammy winner will receive his star in the category of Recording.



"Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. "As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame."



"What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre's star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!" Martinez added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.