Drake announces he'll take a break from music to focus on health: "I'ma lock the door in the studio"

Drake will soon be stepping away from music for a while.

He said so just hours after releasing his highly-anticipated latest album, For All the Dogs.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit," Drake said during an episode of his Table for One show on SiriusXM's Sound 42, per People. "I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won't make music for a little bit. I'm gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough."

With the update, Drake revealed he's been having the "craziest" issues with his stomach.

"I want people to be healthy in life," he said. "And I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I'm going to do that."

He added, "I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So I'ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe, maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer."

After weeks of delay, fans can finally enjoy what may be Drake's last album for a bit, For All the Dogs. His eighth studio album features J.Cole, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, SZA, 21 Savage and more.

Drake delivered the 23-track collection at 6 a.m. ET on October 6, writing in an Instagram announcement, "FOR ALL THE DOGS IS YOURS NOW."

