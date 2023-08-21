Drake, Cardi B, Eminem & Nicki Minaj among list of artists with rap songs at almost 1 billion streams

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

By Jamia Pugh

Hip Hop All Day, Spotify's resource for hip-hop and R&B music, curated a list of 50 rap songs with close to 1 billion streams — and DrakeCardi B and Eminem are among the top earners.

Coming in at number one with 992 million streams is "What You Know Bout Love" from Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Drake's 2020 hit "Toosie Slide" earns the number two spot with 990 million streams. The popular track quickly went viral on social media after an accompanying dance was created on TikTok.

Following at number four with 981 million streams is Eminem's "Rap God." The 2013 hit song was reportedly played during the rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ye's "Gold Digger" has 951 million streams and counting and is closely followed another Drake hit, "Yes Indeed" featuring Lil Baby.

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" earned the number 11 spot, with "Starships" by Nicki Minaj coming in at number 12.

The list also features songs by Biggie SmallsLil Uzi Vert21 SavageDr. Dre & Snoop DoggJay-Z, and Outkast.

The number 50 spot goes to Ty Dolla $ign's "Or Nah" featuring The WeekndWiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard.

A longer list of the top-streamed rap songs can be found on the official X account of Hip Hop All Day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!