Drake hits the stage, gives For All the Dogs﻿ update at Lil Yachty's Toronto show

Prince Williams/Wireimage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake took some time from his It's All A Blur Tour to support friend Lil Yachty on his own trek. He made an appearance at the Toronto stop of Yachty's The Field Trip Tour Tuesday, surprising fans with a performance of "Meltdown" and "Rich Flex" — all from his balcony seat. He also gave fans an update on his For All the Dogs project, noting, "By the way, I came from the studio finishing the album."

Drake has been on tour with Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage. The two will play at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena October 6 and 7 and wrap October 9 in Columbus; Yachty will perform across North America through December.

Meanwhile, Drizzy finally has a release date for his For All the Dogs album, which he's been teasing for some time. The project, initially set for September 22, is due out Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

