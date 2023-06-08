Drake leads the pack in this year's BET Award nominations

With less than three weeks until the BET Awards 2023, the network has announced this year's nominees, and Drake is leading the pack.

The "6 God" artist has been nominated for seven awards, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. His collab with Tems, "Wait For U," is up for Best Collaboration and Viewer's Choice Award, and Her Loss with 21 Savage is nominated for Best Group. The album features #1 hit "Jimmy Cooks," Drake's second nomination in this year's Viewer's Choice category.

Coming behind the OVO star is GloRilla, who is up for six awards. She'll compete for Best Female Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist, while "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B will go against her own "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with HitKidd in the category of Best Collaboration.

"Tomorrow 2" also earned a nod for Video of the Year alongside SZA's "Kill Bill," Chris Brown's "WE (Warm Embrace)," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Jack Harlow's "First Class" and "2 Million Up" by Jeezy, Peezy, Real Boston Richey and Rob49.

SZA, GloRilla and Chris will also compete for Album of the Year, representing their projects SOS, Anyways, Life's Great and Breezy, respectively. Beyoncé's Renaissance, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and DJ Khaled's God Did are also up for the award.

The BET Awards 2023 will take place June 25, with this year's event honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Performers will be announced at a later date.

See the full list of nominees on BET.com.

