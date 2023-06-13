Drake pens a note to Toronto ahead of his It's All A Blur tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABC

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's been a while since Drake headed out on tour, but the start of his It's All A Blur trek is slowly approaching. With that in mind, he took some time to pen a heartfelt letter to his hometown, Toronto, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

“Goodbye my beautiful city,” he wrote Monday, June 12, alongside a photo of the CN Tower at sunset. “I haven’t left for this reason in over 6 years but I hope I can make you proud once again. I love you all. Have an amazing summer and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October.”

Drake's last tour was 2018's Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, featuring him and Migos members OffsetQuavo and the late Takeoff. His forthcoming trek with 21 Savage supports their joint project, Her Loss; it kicks off July 29 at Memphis' FedExForum.

In other Drake news, the rapper's gambling has earned him a few more dollars. He bet $1.25 million that the Denver Nuggets would win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and that they'd do so in five games (4-1). Collectively, the payouts for each bet won Drizzy a total of $830,000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

