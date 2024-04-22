Drake releases another Kendrick Lamar diss using AI vocals of Snoop Dogg, Tupac

Drake's previously leaked Kendrick Lamar diss, "Push Ups," was released on streaming services Friday, but Drizzy had more in store for the rapper. Over the weekend, he dropped "Taylor Made Freestyle," featuring artificial intelligence-generated vocals of Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

In the first verse, AI Pac calls K. Dot out for possibly being "nervous" while encouraging him to channel "the spirit of Makaveli" and lead himself into "a no-debated West Coast victory."

In the second, AI Snoop tells Kendrick to "really make a power move" and "show this f*****’ owl who’s boss on the West," despite his pretty clean history.

Finally, Drake takes over in the third verse, rapping, "The first one really only took me an hour or two/ The next one is really 'bout to bring out the coward in you/ But now we gotta wait a f*****' week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop."

Drake's Kendrick Lamar disses follow K. Dot's "Like That," on which he threw several shots at Drake and J. Cole. Cole later apologized for responding with "7 Minute Drill."

Kanye West has even hopped into the mix, premiering his "Like That" remix on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast, which saw him take sides with K. Dot.

"You know we had to get the hooligans up here to get these p**** n***** out, yo Dot I got you," Ye said.

