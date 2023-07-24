Drake reveals why he's not married yet

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

By Danielle Long

Drake is opening up about his love life.

In a new interview on The Really Good Podcast, the 36-year-old rapper shared why he hasn't tied the knot yet.

"I don't know, it seems like a thing of like, ancient times or something," he told host Bobbi Althoff on the July 20 episode.

"I think I will eventually," he added. "You asked me why haven't I gotten married? The truth? I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now, just consistency. I think my life, my work, is my priority. So then I wouldn't want to not be able to..."

Bobbi then cut him off, joking, "Sleeping around?"

Drake continued, laughing, "Contribute as a partner."

Although the Certified Lover Boy hasn't married yet, he doesn't believe that person will be famous.

"I probably will end up marrying somebody that's not famous," he said. "Famous people really aren't that, like, aren't that anything. They're not that intriguing."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

