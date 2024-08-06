Drake surprise drops 100 gigabytes of new material, including songs with 21 Savage, Young Thug and Latto

In the words of producer Gordo, "HES BAAAAAAACKKKK!!!" In this case, "he" refers to Drake.

Drake released some new music Tuesday via an Instagram account titled plottttwistttttt, catching many fans by surprise. He dropped three songs: "It's Up" featuring 21 Savage and Young Thug; "Blue Green Red"; and "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto, with production by Gordo. Latto and her sister, Brooklyn, promote the song in a clip featured on the plottttwistttttt account.

The post are all captioned, "100 GIGS FOR YOUR HEADTOP," alongside the website 100gigs.org/, which features a list of Drake songs and content that can be downloaded.

Drake's surprise release follows his Kendrick Lamar beef, after which he featured on songs including Gordo's "Sideways" and "Healing," and Sexyy Red's "U My Everything."

