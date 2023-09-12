Drake teases new song off upcoming 'For All the Dogs' ﻿album

Drake has been pretty tight-lipped about his long-awaited upcoming album, For All the Dogs, but at a recent show part of his Its All a Blur Tour, the "In My Feelings" rapper dropped exciting album news for fans.

"I'm even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven't said yet," Drake said while performing at Austin's Moody Center on September 11, per Billboard. "I know y'all excited to hear the album. I know it's like two weeks out. I'ma drop a song for y'all this week."

He added, "I appreciate y'all deeply, by the way. I do. It's a lot of love in Texas."

Drake reportedly didn't give up the new song title.

The surprise announcement comes on the heels of Drake's four nominations at the MTV VMAs which airs live tonight, September 12, on MTV and just a few days after the rapper finally revealed the For All the Dogs release date.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," Drake captioned an Instagram reel posted Wednesday, September 6.

The video clip showcased an archival recording of Drake's father, Dennis Graham, who went by the stage name "Cousin Dennis" as he performed with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show Stormy Monday With Danny Marks.

For All the Dogs will mark Drake's eighth studio release and his initial solo endeavor since Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022.

