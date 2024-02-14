Drake teases return to music: “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake's plan to briefly step away from music is harder than he thought it would be. After sharing in October that he might take a break to concentrate on his health, he recently teased the recording of new music.

"You know, I said I was taking a break and all that s***, but I'm right back on the road again," he told the crowd Tuesday night at the St. Louis stop of his and J. Cole's It's All a Blur: Big As the What? Tour. "It's hard for me to stay away from y'all — I really do love you."

He added, “You never know, I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.”

Drake initially revealed his plan for a hiatus following the release of his For All the Dogs album.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit," he said on his Table for One show. "I'm going to be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach so I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that," he continued. "I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on."

Drake and Cole's tour stops in Pittsburgh on February 16 and comes to an end April 16 in Denver, Colorado.

