Drake's 100 GB of content: "Too Good," "Hotline Bling" and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake released 100 gigabytes of content Tuesday, including behind-the-scenes clips from music videos, tour rehearsals and studio sessions. Here are some of the most-discussed topics from the release:

-- The artwork for the Certified Lover Boy album cover was different.

It previously featured an image of Drake surrounded by many naked woman.

-- The 2016 song "Too Good" featuring Rihanna was about Serena Williams.

In a video included in his drop, Drake's mom, Sandra, asked about his songs and their connection to his past relationships. He told her, "I get heavy on a couple joints but this is more about me and Serena [Williams]."

“When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them so I know what kind of song to make," he continued. "If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like, OK? So I know Serena very well. And I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

-- Drake's reaction to receiving Cam'ron's pink jacket ahead of Apollo Theater concert.

“This needs to be in a museum right here,” Drake told Cam as he saw the jacket. “I grew up staring at this jacket."

-- "Hotline Bling" was named after an old fling.

“We just finished f****** and her phone would be blowing up,” Drake says of the song's title in one of the videos. "So, I saved her name in my phone as 'Hotline Bling.''"

He noted he spoke to the woman about using the name for a song. "'Yo your name, your nickname is such a good title for something.' And then I just told her today, I was like, 'You know, I did a song called "Hotline Bling," that's crazy,'" he said.

