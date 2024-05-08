Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with line from Kendrick Lamar diss track

The U.S. and Canada are already involved, but now the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has spilled over to the U.K.

Pictures on social media show that the front window of Drake's OVO store on London's Carnaby Street was vandalized: Someone tagged it in silver paint with the line "they not like us," a line from K.Dot's vicious diss track "Not Like Us."

The vandalism happened on May 7, the same day that Toronto police confirmed that a security guard had been shot outside Drake's Toronto home by an unknown assailant. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. So far, Drake hasn't issued a formal statement on the incident.

After Kendrick released "Not Like Us" on May 4, Drake followed up with "The Heart Pt. 6" on May 5. In the song, Drake denies the Compton M.C.'s claims that he's a pedophile, among other things.

