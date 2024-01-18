Elevation Worship & Maverick City's "Jireh" scores 145th week on charts, 71st week at #1

It's been nearly three years since Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music released "Jireh," and the hit song is still #1 on the charts.

It notched its 145th week on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart this week, after debuting in the top spot back in April 2021. The song has maintained the #1 spot for 71 weeks straight.

According to Billboard, "Jireh" marked the first #1 for the Atlanta-based Maverick City Music, among its eight appearances on the charts. It's the first Hot Gospel Songs entry for the Charlotte, N.C.-based Elevation Worship, as well as Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine under their own names.

Old Basement Music, the home of "Jireh," earned both groups their first Grammy win at the 2022 awards. While the song was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, the album won for Best Contemporary Christian Music.

Elsewhere on the Hot Gospel Songs, Maverick City places with "In the Room," "God Problems, "For My Good" and more.

