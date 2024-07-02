Eminem announces 'The Death of Slim Shady' ﻿release date, new single

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is imminent, so please get your tissues ready.

Eminem shared the release date on his socials early Tuesday. In the clip, set at the fictional Pompsomp Hills Hospital, a woman gives birth to a baby who isn't breathing, forcing the doctor to work to resuscitate him. When she gets the baby, she sees that it has grown a pair of horns and its eyes have gone black, causing the mother to panic and the hospital staff to run away.

“OH S***!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) 7/12,” Eminem captioned the clip.

He also dropped a new single titled "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron, a reference to Tobey Maguire, who stars as the titular character in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. The video will arrive on July 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.