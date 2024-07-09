Eminem releases music video for "Tobey"

Eminem has released the visual for his latest single, "Tobey," featuring Big Sean and BabyTron.

In the Cole Bennett-directed video, Sean and BabyTron are captured in a factory working on an assembly line and in a spaceship, among other locations. When Em's verse arrives, he recreates the artwork for The Marshall Mathers LP, sitting on the front steps of his childhood home.

The video then comes to an end when Em, with a Jason Voorhees hockey mask, uses a chainsaw to kill the rapping version of himself.

"We shot this six weeks ago and began editing it right away on set & have been working on it day in and day out until literally two hours ago. Shot entirely on a blue screen with dialed-in lighting setups & static shots," explained Bennett on Instagram, noting the video was shot in one day.

Originally supposed to drop Friday, July 5, the "Tobey" music video was released Monday.

Among the places featured in the visual is White Castle, Em's partner for his latest merch line. The limited-run edition includes a white tee featuring the phrase "White Rapper" in place of White Castle in the chain restaurant's logo. Underneath are the words, "Established in 1972… Buy 'em by the 'sack.'" It's now available on shop.eminem.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

