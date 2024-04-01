Eminem seemingly pranks fans with album announcement

Eminem made an announcement Monday that appears to be an April Fools' joke. In a trailer shared to Instagram, filled with screenshots of fans asking for him to drop his next album, he revealed that his 1996 debut album, Infinite, released as physical copies before he garnered mainstream success, is out now.

"The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started. Infinite. But now it's even more infinite," a narrator says in the video. "Out today." Fans quickly found out no new album has been released and have since reacted on social media.

"This is actually really funny I love him so much," wrote one fan, while another shared, "Instead of him teasing us… He should drop the whole Infinite album on streaming services."

Eminem has not responded since sharing the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.