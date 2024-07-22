Eminem takes #1 spot on 'Billboard' 200

Eminem's latest studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has topped the Billboard 200 chart. According to Luminate, the project garnered 281,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 18, with 164,500 streaming equivalent album units, 114,000 album sales and 2,500 track equivalent album units.

With the feat, Em dethroned Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which spent 12 weeks at #1. It marks Em's 11th studio album to make it to #1. He now joins Ye, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand, who are all tied with the fifth-most number ones on the chart. Em's album has also become the largest-selling rap album in 2024 and had the second-largest selling week for a digital download album this year.

The Death of Slim Shady CD and albums come out Sept. 13 and Oct. 25, respectively.

