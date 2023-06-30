'Essence' Festival 2023 takes over New Orleans this weekend, here's the evening concert lineup

Essence Fest is back!
The beloved festival of culture celebrating all things Black will be hitting the streets of New Orleans, Louisiana, this weekend. In its 29th year, the premier fest brings the Black community together for a few days of Essence-powered events, activations, workshops, panels and more. The coveted evening concerts will include performances by hip-hop heavy hitters as the festival joins in on the celebration of hip-hop's 50th birthday.
Here's a look at the lineup for each night's evening concert:
Friday, June 30:
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Doug E. Fresh & Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One & Slick Rick
Janelle Monae, Ari Lennox, Tems, Jagged Edge & more
Saturday, July 1:
Missy Elliott
Jill Scott
Jermain Dupri & Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I.
Ice Cube w/ E-40, Dj Quik, Ice-T & more
Coco Jones, Monica & more
Sunday, July 2:
Megan Thee Stallion & Wizkid
Angie Martinez with Eve, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, Trina
Muni Long, Kizz Daniel & more
Evening concerts are held at the Caesars Superdome, while the majority of Essence Fest events take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Full festival and concert ticket information can be found at Essence.com.
