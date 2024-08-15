Eva Marcille and Tyler Lepley get "ripped from the headlines" with Lifetime's Buried Alive and Survived

Derek White/Getty Images -- Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT

By Stephen Iervolino

Lifetime will roll on with its Ripped from the Headlines movie series with Buried Alive and Survived, starring All the Queen's Men star Eva Marcille and P-Valley lead Tyler Lepley.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the collab, noting the made-for-TV movie will have Marcille playing Alicia, a mom who is literally buried alive by her just-out-of-prison ex-husband Victor (Lepley), the father of their son.

She literally crawls her way to freedom, then goes on the hunt for their son in a race to keep him alive, according to the trade.

Buried Alive and Survived premieres on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!