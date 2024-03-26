Family & friends share birthday wishes for Diana Ross as she turns 80

Legendary singer Diana Ross turned 80 on Tuesday, March 26, and the milestone birthday was marked by well-wishes from family and friends on social media.

The singer's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated her mom with a collage of photos on Instagram, writing, "Oh how I love you Mom. 80 incredible pictures of you in 80 seconds to celebrate your 80th birthday today."

She also shared some facts about her mom that even she finds "staggering," including that from 1976 to 1985 Ross "put out an album a year, did multiple tours, produced and starred in a variety of TV specials, shot Mahogany and The Wiz, produced her legendary 1983 Central Park concert with an estimated 800,000 attendees."

She adds, “Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority. As I often say, 'Diana Ross' the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama.”

On her own Instagram page, Ross shared an archival performance of a song called "That's Why I Call You My Friend," calling it "a birthday love letter." The performance prompted comments from several celebrities, including Andy Cohen, who wrote, "you are LOVED," and Jody Watley, who added, "Happy Birthday Blessings."

Ross also received birthday wishes from The Temptations, who called Ross "a wonderful woman and a very talented friend"; the band Foreigner, who shared video of a cover Ross did of their hit "I Want To Know What Love Is"; and Sister Sledge, who called her a "timeless legend" and "An absolute icon and trailblazer!"

