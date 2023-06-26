Fans react to JT and Lil Uzi Vert altercation at BET Awards

The many celebs and entertainers in attendance at the BET Awards 2023, like Latto, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, NLE Choppa and others, seemed to have enjoyed "culture's biggest night" and its celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

As for City Girls member JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert, things got a little crazy.

From the looks of multiple fan-shared videos, which circulated the internet on Sunday, June 25, JT can be seen throwing a phone and cursing at Uzi before walking away from her seat. Speculation immediately grew online that the Miami-based rapper became angry with Uzi after they mentioned another female artist, Ice Spice, in one of their songs.

"...her wig came off twice. She had a lil' fro', she look like Ice Spice," Uzi rapped in an unreleased song during the show's opening performance.

"JT and Uzi are the example of a relationship going way past its expiration date," one Twitter user wrote of the couple's 4 year relationship. "Let it go already."

"I'm tired of seeing the JT and Uzi video," another user tweeted. "Emotions can get the best of you. especially if your s/o playing with you in public ! Been there, done that."

Despite neither of them confirming the reason for the altercation, JT and Lil Uzi seemed to have made up prior to the end of the show and can be seen walking away from the theater together.

