Fantasia didn't want to play Celie in the upcoming 'Color Purple film'; here's what changed her mind

Fantasia said she wasn't too thrilled at the thought of reprising her role as Celie in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple.

Taking on the role, she said, would remind her of past trauma she didn't want to again experience.

But that's the very reason she joined the cast. She did it "for every young lady that has been through some of the things that I've been through."

Fantasia spoke about persevering through adversity at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event, opening up about how her testimony is helpful to others.

"Sometimes we don't want to share what we go through but I knew that my tests were part of my testimony and I knew that my testimony would help a lot of people," she said.

She added, "I knew this role would bring up some certain things in my life that I thought I was over but I think I just suppressed."

Fantasia revealed that in a phone call about the movie offer she told them, "I cannot do it. I'm married. I'm happy."

She later deemed it necessary to play Celie "not even [just for] the young ladies."

"There are some ladies that are a lot older than me that say, 'Thank you for sharing your story,'" she said.

In her Power of Women cover story, Fantasia opened up about overcoming her 2010 drug overdose and getting back up after the low moments in her life.

