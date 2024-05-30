Fat Joe receives honorary doctorate from Lehman College

That's Doctor Fat Joe to you.



The Bronx rapper – birth name Joseph Cartagena – received an honorary doctorate from Lehman College in his home borough on Thursday.



After accepting the Doctor of Humane Letters degree, Fat Joe addressed the graduates at the commencement ceremony with a speech about working your way up and giving back to your community.



"I have a friend, his father started out selling fish on the side of the highway," he said. "He eventually bought the building behind him and opened the biggest fish market in the Bronx. You may be the first generation, but now is the time to stop the vicious cycle of poverty in your family."



He added, "You're just beginning your lives. ... Some of you been around, but I'm telling you success never stops. There is no age limit to being successful."

