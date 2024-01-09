First trailer for “We Are The World” documentary, 'The Greatest Night in Pop', debuts

We're getting our first look at the upcoming documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which chronicles the making of the all-star charity single "We Are The World."

Netflix has just released a trailer for the film, featuring archival footage of artists like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and more in the studio. There are also clips of new interviews from Richie, Springsteen and others.

“The greatest artists of a generation came together to save some lives,” says Richie, who co-produced the film and co-wrote the song with Jackson. “But we only had one night to get this right.”

According to the description, the movie tells “the untold story of how the global hit 'We are the World' almost didn’t happen! 46 of the biggest pop music stars had only one night to turn chaos into magic."

Released in March 1985, "We Are The World" raised more than $63 million for a newly formed organization called United Support of Artists for Africa (USA for Africa) to help with the famine crisis in the region. The song, produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian, went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for a month.

The Greatest Night in Pop will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. It will debut January 29 on Netflix.

