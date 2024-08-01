Flavor Flav helped Olympian pay off her rent

An Olympian doesn't need to worry about August's rent thanks to some help from Flavor Flav. After venting about her inability to make the full payment, Veronica Fraley received a response from the rapper, who offered to cover the cost.

"I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent. my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven't won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses," she posted on social platform X on Thursday morning.

Flav got wind of the post and responded, "I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO!!!"

He then asked for the time of her track and field event, noting he'd try to support her in person. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also helped Veronica pay her rent.

Flavor Flav's donation follows the announcement of his five-year sponsorship deal with the USA Water Polo women's and men's national teams, which took him on as their hype man. Per the terms, he'll donate money to the team, make appearances at different USA Water Polo events and collaborate on social media posts.

"Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor," Flavor Flav previously said in a statement. "As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I'm excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don't get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we're going to make some serious waves!"

