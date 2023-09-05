Flo Milli announces Thanks for Being Here, H* Tour

Flo Milli will soon hit the road with her newly announced Thanks for Being Here, H* Tour.

The 16-city trek kicks off on October 21 in San Francisco and will make stops in cities throughout the U.S., including Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and Atlanta, before wrapping in Dallas on November 13.

Special guest Maiya the Don will join the rapper as she performs her recent songs, including "Fruit Loop," the single off of her forthcoming second studio album, Fine H*, Stay.

For the full tour itinerary, presale and general admission tickets, visit Flo Milli's official website.

