Flo Milli drops new single "Fruit Loop" off upcoming album 'Fine Ho, Stay'

Flo Milli released her latest song, "Fruit Loop," the lead single from her upcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay.

The new track, which first premiered at the end of July as part of Apple's Daily New Music feature, is a follow-up collaboration with producer Young Fyre — who's known for his work on Milli's "Conceited" — with an accompanying music video directed by Chandler Lass, who's also worked with Ari Lennox and Latto.

Milli first shared teasers of the colorful new visual on Instagram which sees the rising star dancing and rapping inside a bodega, surrounded by boxes of cereal.

Fine Ho, Stay follows the release of Milli's 2022 debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? and her first mixtape Ho, why is you here ?

