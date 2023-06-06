Flo Milli talks friendship with Ice Spice, possible collab and solo music

Flo Milli joined Ice Spice for her Summer Jam set Sunday and performed her hit "Conceited." While her appearance "wasn't last minute," she tells People it marked her first time meeting the "Munch" rapper.

"I'm so happy that the girls got to come together. [Ice and I] text on DM all the time but we never met until today," she said.

She continued, "I don't get to meet friends all the time. Being a celeb, you're busy working or alone so it's fun to see my peers in person and actually get to talk and catch up."

While Flo and Ice have built a great rapport, the two have yet to come together for some music. Flo says a collab is possible, teasing, "Like damn, she in ha' mood! I don't know! It's giving that, it's giving that."

Until then, she's working on her own music, as she says her "creativity level right now is so good."

"I've been locked in the studio really all year and the stuff that I've been making is so different but still Flo Milli s***," Flo said, noting she's "been way more creative and vulnerable in my music."

"I'm excited for that to drop ... It's time for it, we gotta keep it going," she continued. "I'm ready. It's gonna be a fun summer."

Flo's last project, her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, dropped in July 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.