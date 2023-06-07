French Montana says Robert De Niro will present his 'For Khadija' documentary at Tribeca Festival

French Montana's For Khadija documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Festival this month, and according to a recent post, Robert De Niro is presenting the film.

“FROM A SMALL VILLAGE IN AFRICA TO ROBERT DE NIRO PRESENTING YOUR LIFE STORY AT TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL," French wrote, reflecting on how far he's come. "JUNE 16th. NYC !!!! ALLAH IS THE GREATEST."

The rapper shared the news alongside a clip in which co-founders De Niro and Jane Rosenthal discussed the slate of films that will debut at the annual festival.

"French Montana's doc will play at the Beacon [Theatre] and he will be performing afterwards," Rosenthal said in the video, from their interview with Extra TV.

“To me, being part of the fabric of the city and so on is everything and tradition, and hopefully it will last as long as the city is here — and the city should be here forever," De Niro added.

Premiering June 16, For Khadija follows French's transition from a child in Morocco to a teen who had relocated to the Bronx, New York, with his family, and finally, to the multi-Platinum-selling artist he is today.

"I feel like a lot of people just know me by the music [or] from me dating people," he previously said of the film, which is executive produced by Diddy and Drake. "But I want people to know me for the right reasons and I feel like this documentary is more based on the struggle."

The lead single for the forthcoming soundtrack, titled "I Can't Lie" featuring Kodak Black, is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.