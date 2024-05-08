Future teases upcoming mixtape

Following his two hit albums with Metro Boomin, Future is teasing even more new music.

On his social media, the "Mask Off" rapper declares, "F*** yo album S*** ain't slappin like my MIXTAPE." Later posts read "MAY TENTH" and "MIXTAPE PLUTO," suggesting that the upcoming project will drop on Friday.

Future's albums with Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, dropped in March and April, respectively. They both debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The We Don't Trust You tour will launch in July. Along the way, the pair will headline Lollapalooza in Chicago.

