Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti headlining Rolling Loud for 10th anniversary

Rolling Loud will be celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, so Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have been tapped as headliners for the 10-year anniversary event.

Set to return to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, Future will wrap the first night's festivities, following performances by Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Tyga, Rick Ross, JT, BossMan Dlow, Hunxho and more. Travis will wrap on the night of the 14th, after artists including Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Fivio Foreign, Cash Cobain and Skilla Baby. Finally, Carti will take the stage on the final night, wrapping the festival after Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Shaboozey, Fridayy, Rich the Kid and other artists entertain the crowd.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon ET. More information can be found at RollingLoud.com.

