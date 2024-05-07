Ghostface Killah's 'Set the Tone' with newly announced album

Ghostface Killah of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan is aiming to Set the Tone with his new album, arriving May 10, a day after his 54th birthday.

With his intentions set, he's gotten help from the likes of Jim Jones, Method Man, Ye, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes and Nas, who's featured on his recently released single, "Scar Tissue."

Fans will be gifted a total of 19 tracks on the album, which is now available for preorder via Mass Appeal. It's Ghostface's first full-length project since dropping Ghostface Killahs in 2019.

See the full track list for Set the Tone below:

1. 6 Minutes (feat. Jim Jones, Sheek Louch & HARL3Y)

2. Pair of Hammers (feat. Method Man)

3. Skate Odyssey (feat. Raekwon & October London)

4. Scar Tissue (feat. Nas)

5. Kilo In The Safe (feat. Iceman)

6. Skit

7. No Face (feat. Ye)

8. Champion Sound (feat. Beniton)

9. Cape Fear (feat. Fat Joe & HARL3Y)

10. Skit 2

11. Plan B (feat. HARL3Y)

12. Bad Bitch (feat. Ja Rule & Trevor Jackson)

13. Locked In (feat. AZ & Bee-B)

14. Skit 3

15. Touch You (feat. Shaun Wiah)

16. Shots (feat. Busta Rhymes, Serani & HARL3Y)

17. Trap Phone (feat. Chucky HollyWood)

18. Outro Skit

19. YUPP! (feat. Remy Ma)

