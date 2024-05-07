Ghostface Killah's 'Set the Tone' with newly announced album

Mass Appeal

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ghostface Killah of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan is aiming to Set the Tone with his new album, arriving May 10, a day after his 54th birthday.

With his intentions set, he's gotten help from the likes of Jim JonesMethod Man, Ye, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes and Nas, who's featured on his recently released single, "Scar Tissue."

Fans will be gifted a total of 19 tracks on the album, which is now available for preorder via Mass Appeal. It's Ghostface's first full-length project since dropping Ghostface Killahs in 2019.

See the full track list for Set the Tone below:

1. 6 Minutes (feat. Jim Jones, Sheek Louch & HARL3Y)
2. Pair of Hammers (feat. Method Man)
3. Skate Odyssey (feat. Raekwon & October London)
4. Scar Tissue (feat. Nas)
5. Kilo In The Safe (feat. Iceman)
6. Skit
7. No Face (feat. Ye)
8. Champion Sound (feat. Beniton)
9. Cape Fear (feat. Fat Joe & HARL3Y)
10. Skit 2
11. Plan B (feat. HARL3Y)
12. Bad Bitch (feat. Ja Rule & Trevor Jackson)
13. Locked In (feat. AZ & Bee-B)
14. Skit 3
15. Touch You (feat. Shaun Wiah)
16. Shots (feat. Busta Rhymes, Serani & HARL3Y)
17. Trap Phone (feat. Chucky HollyWood)
18. Outro Skit
19. YUPP! (feat. Remy Ma)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!