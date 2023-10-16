Gloria Gaynor praises Madonna’s “I Will Survive” cover: "you have excellent taste in music"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

By Jill Lances

Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour in London Saturday, October 14, and in addition to her many hits, she performed a cover of the Gloria Gaynor classic "I Will Survive." Well, Gloria was all for it.

Gaynor took to Instagram to give Madonna her seal of approval, sharing video of Madonna singing the tune while strumming her acoustic guitar.

"@Madonna congratulations on the launch of#TheCelebrationTour at the @theo2london," she wrote. "So happy that you are in good health and ready to have a holiday with fans around the world! By the way, you have excellent taste in music!"

Madonna's Celebration Tour returns to London's O2 arena Tuesday, October 17. It hits the States on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at madonna.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!