GloRilla to drop 'EhhThang EhhThang'﻿ mixtape in April

On the heels of the announcement that she's joining Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour, GloRilla has shared some more news. The rapper's preparing to release a mixtape titled EhhThang EhhThang in early April.

"FUK IT. I'M DROPPING A MIXTAPE. Yeah Glo," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The mixtape is slated to drop on April 5.

GloRilla, who recently met President Joe Biden during a Women's History Brunch at the White House, released Most Likely Up in 2019; it was followed by her 2022 EP, Anyways, Life's Great.

