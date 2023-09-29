GloRilla hits her cha cha dance in new song + video featuring Fivio Foreign

GloRilla's showing off her footwork in her latest song and video, "Cha Cha Cha" featuring Fivio Foreign.

The upbeat dance anthem is a mashup of GloRilla's hardcore rap style and Fivio's drill flow along with sounds of Nas' 2000's hit "Oochie Wally."

"We brought Memphis to NY to show Fivio how we do it," GloRilla wrote of the new song.

"Cha Cha Cha" shows up on Gangsta Art 2, the 18-track compilation out by Yo Gotti and artists on his CMG record label.

Joining Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy and other CMG members are album guests Sexyy Red, Blac Youngsta and singer Lehla Samia.

Prior to the September 29 release of Gangsta Art 2, GloRilla took to Instagram with a self-shot video of herself dancing and throwing money to the project's seventh track, "Pop It."

