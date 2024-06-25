GloRilla releases "TGIF" music video

CMG/Interscope Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The video for GloRilla's "TGIF" has arrived just days after the single dropped.

Directed by Jerry Morka and Diesel, it sees Glo riding on an ATV, dancing on a tour bus and having a ball with her friends on the beach, where she also gets a manicure and pedicure. It's now available to watch on YouTube.

"TGIF" was first previewed on social media and quickly went viral. Fans made TikToks to the lyrics, "It's 7 pm Friday, it's 95 degrees ... I ain't got no n**** and no n**** ain't got me," increasing demand for the song, which was finally released on Friday.

It's also one of the songs performed during her set on Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour; the next stop is Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!