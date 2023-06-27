GloRilla says her debut full-length album will be nominated for a Grammy

It's no surprise GloRilla blew up overnight. And after a few viral hits, some popular extended play projects and many showstopping performances, the Memphis native says she's ready to drop her debut full-length studio album — a Grammy-nominated one, that is.

When speaking to Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old rapper opened up about her association with some of the heavy hitters in hip-hop and the pressure to deliver great music because of it.

"I ain't going to lie, I'm super nervous," GloRilla said of people's expectations of her. "When they look at me, when they mention my name, they put me up there with the big dogs like Cardi, Nicki, Megan. I'm like, 'Damn, I got to deliver like them.'"

For the "Tomorrow 2" rapper, delivering "like them" means dropping a project worthy of very high accolades.

"This got to be a Grammy-nominated album," she said. "And it's going to be."

It was just last year, April 2022, when she officially released "F.N.F (Let's Go)," the hit that made her famous. She told Rolling Stone the song dropped on a Friday, and by Saturday morning the labels were calling.

"I didn't know it was going to happen so soon," she said of her rapid success, "but I knew one day it was going to happen."

Now, after taking over hip-hop with her "ratchet" music, as she calls it, GloRilla's ready to switch it up a bit.

"I'm going for different vibes — stuff that everybody can relate to." She added, "I want to actually talk to people, let them know ... I can go gospel. I can do a little R&B."

While the rapper has yet to share an album release date, fans speculate (and hope) she'll deliver some time this year.

