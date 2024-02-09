GloRilla visits past versions of herself in video for "Yeah Glo!"

By Jamia Pugh

GloRilla made her return to music Friday with the release of her new song "Yeah Glo!" and its music video.

The visual follows Glo, who's flexing in a luxury car with lots of money, as she visits past versions of herself — including when she was a child, a fast-food worker and when she spent time in jail. She gives back to the old Glo and celebrates about how far she's come.

"Yeah Glo!" is the first official 2024 track from the Memphis native, who ended 2023 with "Pop It," one of the songs included on Collective Music Group's latest compilation album, Gangsta Art 2.

