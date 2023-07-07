'GMA' Summer Concert Series taps Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe & Remy Ma for 50th hip-hop anniversary performance

Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and rapper BIA, will take the Good Morning America stage in August for a special performance celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

As part of the show's summer concert series, the tribute performance will broadcast live from Central Park on Friday, August 11.

Taking place in Central Park and the Times Square studios, the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series kicks off next Friday, July 14, with Jung Kook, a member of the K-pop group BTS. Other performers include country stars Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt, "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen and rock artists Fitz and the Tantrums and Hozier.

Good Morning America airs weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. ET on ABC. For more info, visit GoodMorningAmerica.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.