Grammy Museum to unveil The Mixtape Exhibit, featuring rare hip-hop artifacts

Grammy Museum/Rebecca Sapp

By Jamia Pugh

To commemorate this year's 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will open an exhibit highlighting the different facets of hip-hop.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit is a 5,000-square-foot exhibit that will immerse visitors into the genre's global impact on music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism and history.

The display will feature special hip-hop artifacts, including The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic red leather pea jacket, worn in the music video for Junior Mafia's "Player's Anthem"; Tupac Shakur's handwritten essay Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death; and LL Cool J's famous red Kangol bucket hat.

Visitors can take advantage of the one-of-a-kind Sonic Playground and its five interactive DJing, rapping and sampling stations.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit launches Saturday, October 7, and will run through September 4, 2024.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Grammy Museum's official website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!